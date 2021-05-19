Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim are keen on a move for Tottenham Hotspur starlet Elliot Thorpe, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Thorpe is part of Spurs’ Under-23s squad and has clocked up minutes on a regular basis in the Premier League 2 this season.

The 20-year-old has also earned caps at youth levels for the Wales national team, further boosting his reputation on the European football scene.

Thorpe’s performances on the pitch this season have seen him draw admiring glances from abroad in the shape of Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim.

Die Kraichgauer scouts have been monitoring Thorpe’s development at club and international level and are impressed with what they have seen.

Hoffenheim are keen on taking the midfielder to the Rhein-Neckar-Arena when the transfer window swings open in the summer.

Thorpe has stepped up his development in north London and has shared the training pitch with Tottenham’s first team this season.

It remains to be seen whether the Spurs starlet will find himself playing senior football outside England next term with Hoffenheim keen on a move for him.