Former Scottish Premiership star Tam McManus has revealed he would have left Celtic left-back Greg Taylor out of the Scotland squad for the upcoming European Championship.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke revealed his 26-man squad for the summer’s Euro 2020 tournament on Wednesday with a healthy mix of youth and experience.

Celtic left-back Taylor, who registered 26 league appearances this season, has also earned a call-up and could add to his four international caps in the summer.

However, ex-top flight star McManus has revealed he would not have called up Taylor to the national squad with the team already having two world class options in Kieran Tierney and Andrew Robertson at left-back.

McManus added that instead of Taylor, Farense midfielder Ryan Gauld or Hibernian starlet Josh Doig would have made better sense.

“Being picky but I’d have left Greg Taylor out and put Ryan Gauld in [something different?] or Josh Doig in [for priceless experience is he the future?]”, McManus wrote on Twitter.

“We already have two world class left backs so we don’t need Taylor no harm to him at all.

“The rest of squad I’ve no issue with.”

In addition to Taylor, Jack Hendry, Ryan Christie, Callum McGregor, David Turnbull and James Forrest are part of the Hoops contingent going to the European Championship.