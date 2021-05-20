Borussia Dortmund have joined the race for the signature of Manchester United and Manchester City tracked Aston Villa youngster Carney Chukwuemeka.

A product of the Aston Villa academy, the 17-year-old made his senior debut for the club in a brief cameo in their 2-1 win over at Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday evening.

Chukwuemeka has been attracting the prying eyes of some of the biggest clubs in Europe with his performances for the Aston Villa Under-18s and Under-23s sides.

Manchester United and Manchester City have been trying to prize him away from Villa Park and he has also attracted the interest of Monaco, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig have also been keeping tabs on him and, according to German daily Bild, serial young talent admirers Dortmund are also interested in him.

The BVB scouts have been closely following Chukwuemeka and appear to have given a glowing recommendation.

The German giants are aware of the level of competition they are going to face in their attempts to sign the England Under-18 international.

Dortmund have the option of using Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham as examples of their ability to develop young English talent.

The Midlands club do not want to lose the highly-rated talent and are looking to convince him that he has a pathway at Villa Park.