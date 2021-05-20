Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is of the view that if the Toffees qualify for Europe it would be a fantastic season in his mind, but even if his side do not manage to do so the campaign will not have gone to waste.

Ancelotti became Everton boss in the middle of the 2019/20 campaign and guided his team to a 12th place finish at the end of the season.

His side are currently eighth in the league table, level on points with seventh placed Tottenham Hotspur and three points behind sixth placed West Ham United, with a worse goal difference than both teams.

The Toffees boss described Manchester City, whom they play against on the final matchday, as maybe the best team in Europe and feels that Everton will have to put in maximum effort against them to get something out of the match and still have a chance of qualifying for Europe.

He further explained that if the Toffees do not manage to qualify for European football, he will still consider the season gone by to be a fruitful one.

“Nothing is impossible, it is really difficult, really complicated, we are playing maybe the best team in Europe”, Ancelotti was quoted as saying by Everton’s official site.

“But we have to try.

“If we qualify for Europe, it will be a fantastic season, if we don’t qualify it will be a good season.”

While finishing in sixth place and qualifying for the Europa League remains unlikely, the Toffees will hope to win the game against the Citizens to at least have a chance at the inaugural Europa Conference League.

Regardless of the outcome of their last league game, the Toffees will finish higher in the table this season as compared to the last.