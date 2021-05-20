Fiorentina’s emissaries have touched based with outgoing Roma coach Paulo Fonseca, who is among the managers linked with the Crystal Palace job.

The Eagles are on the lookout for a new man at the helm as it was announced earlier this week that Roy Hodgson is going to leave his post at the end of the current campaign.

Hodgson’s future at Selhurst Park was under the scanner with his contract expiring this summer and Crystal Palace have already started going through names that could potentially replace him.

Fonseca, who is set to leave Roma at the end of the season, is among the names linked with the Selhurst Park hot seat but he might not be available for Crystal Palace unless they move quickly.

According to Portuguese outlet Esporte ao Minuto, Serie A side Fiorentina’s emissaries have contacted the outgoing Giallorossi coach.

Giuseppe Iachini is currently in charge of La Viola, but Fonseca could be a candidate to come in.

Fonseca has expressed his desire to continue his career in Italian football post his Roma stint and Fiorentina could turn out to be his new home from next season onwards.

However, Fonseca is yet to be officially approached by any potential suitors and thus at present he is in line to be out of a job this summer.