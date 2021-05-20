Tottenham Hotspur have added Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso to their shortlist of managerial candidates after chairman Daniel Levy liked what he saw of the Italian side.

Spurs are on the lookout for a new man in the dugout having shown Jose Mourinho the exit door last month following his 17-month long stint.

The north London giants have been combing through potential candidates to replace the Portuguese and it had been claimed that they have worked their way down to four names.

Erik ten Hag, Ralf Rangnick, Roberto Martinez and Graham Potter are the four Spurs have been looking at, but Levy has now added another name to the mix.

According to Rai Sport journalist Ciro Venerato, Spurs have added Napoli manager Gattuso to their list of candidates.

Gattuso, whose contract is expiring this summer, is expected to not extend his stint at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium and will effectively be free next week.

Levy, who is keen on roping in a manager with an attacking style, has kept a close eye on Gattuso’s Napoli playing this season and is impressed with what he has seen.

Gli Azzurri are currently fourth in Serie A and are course to seal Champions League football for next season.

But Spurs, under interim boss Ryan Mason are struggling in seventh place in the Premier League with only a game left this season and are in danger of missing out on the Europa League.