Tottenham Hotspur star striker Harry Kane has revealed that hearing comments calling the club flaky or bottlers have been hard to digest and admitted Spurs have not made the most of things in recent years.

Kane made his first appearance for Spurs in the Premier League in 2012 and has gone on to become Tottenham’s second highest all-time goalscorer with 220 strikes for the club.

However, for all of his exploits, his stay has not yielded a single trophy for Spurs, though they have finished runners-up in the Champions League, the Premier League and the EFL Cup in his stint at the club so far.

The striker admitted that Spurs have had problems getting over the line at times and have not been as dominant as they could have been with the talent they have.

He stated that comments saying the club bottle it in big moments have stayed buried inside his mind and are hard to listen to, but they do drive him on.

“It’s hard to hear if I am totally honest”, Kane told Gary Neville on The Overlap.

“We’ve been so close and things could have been a lot different, but I understand obviously we haven’t got over the line as a club, we haven’t won things, we haven’t been dominant when you could say we’ve probably had the best team we’ve had for a very, very long time.

“But for sure you hear those comments and they kind of eat at you a little bit inside.

“They almost keep you going a little bit, trying to prove people wrong.”

Kane is looking to hold talks with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy this summer in a bid to understand if he can seal a move away from the club.