Everton and Juventus are in contact with outgoing Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero ahead of the summer transfer window, according to journalist Leah Smith.

Romero has not been part of Manchester United’s plans this season and has spent the campaign outside the first-team squad.

Manchester United wanted to move him on last summer, but blocked a last-minute move to Everton as they did not want to strengthen a perceived rival.

He is out of contract at the end of the season and Everton have rekindled their interest in the Argentine goalkeeper this year.

And it has been claimed that the Toffees have touched base with Romero and his representatives with a view to snapping him up on a free transfer.

Carlo Ancelotti wants another goalkeeper with Robin Olsen expected to return to Roma at the end of his loan stint.

The Merseyside club want Romero, but are facing stiff competition from Italian giants Juventus for his signature.

The Bianconeri are also in contact with the Argentine and are claimed to have a slight edge in the race but nothing concrete has happened yet.

Serie A giants Roma also hold an interest in Romero with Jose Mourinho expected to sign a new goalkeeper this summer.