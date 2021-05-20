Fashion Sakala has revealed his love for KV Oostende ahead of his move to Rangers this summer and admits that he will remain forever grateful for the opportunities he received in Belgium.

Sakala has already agreed to move to Rangers in the next transfer window and played his last game for Oostende on Wednesday.

He scored a brace in a 2-2 draw against Mechelen and admits that it was a nice way for him to bid goodbye to a club who gave him the opportunities he needed to develop as a player.

The forward stressed that he became a better player and a person during his time at the Belgian club and they will always be special for him despite his impending departure.

Sakala also revealed that he will tell more African players to join Oostende as the club will give them the chances they deserve.

“It was a nice way to see goodbye to everyone”, Sakala was quoted as saying by Belgian outlet Voetbalkrant.

“I was hoping for a win, but saying goodbye with two goals is also nice.

“I don’t count my time in Russia [as my real chance] because I played for the second team.

“In three years, I learned a lot and became a better player and a person. It was a fantastic journey.

“The club believed in me. I started with a missed penalty against Anderlecht but the fans started to sing my name and I forgot about the bad moments.

“Oostende will always hold a special place in my heart. What they offered me here, I will never forget. It was fantastic.

“I will advise many players in Africa to come here and play if they ever get a chance. Here there will be opportunities.”

Sakala will hope to now win hearts in Scotland next season as he prepares for life at Rangers.