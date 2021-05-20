Jermaine Beckford has lauded Leeds United winger Jack Harrison for his excellent first touch, and wing play, which he feels has further sharpened the Whites frontline.

Harrison is a fixture in the Leeds squad under Marcelo Bielsa this season, and has chipped in with eight goals and eight assists in his 35 outings.

The 24-year-old was in fine form against Burnley at the weekend, scoring once and setting up another two goals, showcasing his passing range and ball control on the flanks.

Former Leeds hitman Beckford is impressed with Harrison’s wing play throughout this season and feels he has brilliant in crossing the ball into the box.

Beckford lauded Harrison for his excellent first touch, bringing the ball under control and then having the ability to carve out goalscoring opportunities on a consistent basis.

“He [Harrison] has been brilliant at that [bringing down the ball and crossing it into dangerous areas], Beckford said on the Official Leeds United podcast.

“Staying out wide on the touchline and his first touch is always brilliant.

“I am a big fan of his.”

Harrison has expressed his desire to get his goal tally to double figures and will be determined to find the back of the net when Leeds host West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.