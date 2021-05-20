Nordsjaelland coach Flemming Pedersen believes joining Ajax would be the safer choice for young winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, but indicated that he has the mentality to step up to the plate at Manchester United and Liverpool as well.

The Ghanaian’s name has cropped up ahead of the summer transfer window due to interest from some of the biggest names in European football.

Manchester United and Liverpool have been keeping tabs on the young winger with a view to potentially signing him this summer from Nordsjaelland.

And Dutch champions Ajax are also considering snapping up another emerging talent in Sulemana in the next transfer window.

Pedersen has been working with the youngster day-in and day-out and conceded that moving to Ajax could be the safer choice as he would play plenty of football.

However, he does not feel joining Manchester United or Liverpool would be too big a step as the winger has the mentality and temperament to take his game to the next level when he is under pressure.

Pedersen told Danish broadcaster TV3: “Ajax are perhaps the safe choice as he will definitely get plenty of game time.

“United, Liverpool and others are relevant as well, yes.

“I also know Kamal so well, when he is under pressure he automatically takes the next step as well.

“And with that personality and mentality, I will never say that it will be too big a step because he is extraordinary.”

Sulemana has 42 senior appearances under his belt for Nordsjaelland and has hit the back of the net 14 times.