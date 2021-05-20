Michael Owen believes that the Tottenham Hotspur players must be glad that the season is ending soon as had it stretched a little longer the atmosphere inside the dressing room could have turned toxic.

Tottenham suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat at home to Aston Villa, which led to a chorus of boos from the returning home fans at their stadium.

Spurs were poor and Aston Villa could have scored a few more goals had they shown more composure as they troubled the north London club in the first half.

Tottenham are now staring at the prospect of no European football next term ahead of the last game of the league campaign, but Owen feels it is good that the season is ending on Sunday.

He insisted that Tottenham is not a happy place to work at the moment and stressed that had the season stretched a little longer, the atmosphere in and around the club could have turned toxic.

Owen said on Premier League TV following the game: “It is not a happy place at Tottenham Hotspur at the moment.

“I fear if the season had gone on for another ten games, it could have become a little poisonous.

“I think for all concerned it is probably good that they have only one more game left in the season and then they can all regroup over the summer.

“Get somebody in charge and start again.”

A defeat or a loss on Sunday at Leicester City could lead to Spurs not even qualifying for the Europa Conference League.