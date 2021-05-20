Liverpool would prefer to sell Xherdan Shaqiri in the upcoming transfer window rather than loan him out, with three clubs already showing interest in the winger.

Shaqiri has found it hard to earn game time this season under Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, having started only five Premier League games.

Despite Liverpool’s first choice attacking line struggling at times to find their form this season, Shaqiri has struggled to break into Klopp’s starting eleven and his future at the club is under the scanner.

The 29-year-old’s situation at Anfield has put several clubs across Europe on alert with Serie A giants Roma and Lazio along with Spanish outfit Sevilla interested in his services, while Turkish outfit Fenerbahce are also claimed to be his admirers.

And according to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur, the Reds prefer to part ways with Shaqiri on a permanent basis in the rapidly approaching transfer window.

Liverpool are keen on cashing in on Shaqiri’s departure instead of sending him out on a loan deal.

Shaqiri has been on the books at Anfield since 2018, arriving at the club from Stoke City, with the Reds triggering his £13m release clause.

The winger’s contract at Anfield runs through until the summer of 2023 but he is currently not short of suitors should he leave the club prematurely.