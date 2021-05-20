Former Premier League star Craig Burley believes Manchester United are the club who need Harry Kane the most because of the impact he could make on their fortunes.

Kane and Tottenham are potentially on a path to war this summer with the striker desperate to move on from the north London club in the next transfer window.

Tottenham are in no mood to sell and see no point in letting their best player leave in a financial climate where they are unlikely to get the premium fee they want.

Manchester City are believed to be the number one contenders to sign him with Manchester United also said to be interested in the England captain.

And Burley stressed that Manchester United should be desperate to sign Kane in the next transfer window.

He insisted that Manchester United cannot afford to allow Manchester City and Liverpool to further strengthen their squads in the summer while they sit back.

The former Scotland international stressed that Manchester United need to make a statement in the market and Kane is the player who could come in and change their fortunes next season.

Burley said on ESPN FC: “The club who could have him in England and are in desperate need, who really need to sign him, it is Manchester United.

“Manchester United have been playing third fiddle at best for quite a bit of time now.

“Yes, they won the Europa League and yes, they are back in the final again but they are not sitting at the big table.

“They are going to finish second this year, but others have faltered. They have been nowhere near the title race for four or five months now.

“This is a club who have gone out and pride themselves in signing the best players. They have gone out and usurping the other clubs.

“They cannot afford to sit back and watch City and Liverpool strengthen again. Liverpool will be back next year, make no bones about it, they have played all year with no centre-backs with injuries galore.

“They will be back and City are not going away, so Manchester United if it is not Harry Kane then it needs to be others, they need to go out and they need to make a statement.

“They have a decent squad but they have already shown that they do not have a squad good enough to win the Premier League unless the two other clubs I talked about implode.

“One of them did this year but the other didn’t. You cannot rely on others imploding, you have to go out and do the business yourself.

“And in that respect, Manchester United are the club most desperate to get a player of Kane’s ability in the door and let’s see whether they have the ability to pull that off.”

Kane is not ready to spend one more season outside the Champions League and is banking on a gentleman’s agreement he feels he had with Daniel Levy last year.