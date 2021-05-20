Leicester City senior scout Jose Fontes is set to leave the Foxes after almost five years to take up a role with Italian side Roma managed by former Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho.

Fontes has been a part of Leicester City’s backroom staff since 2016 before which he worked at Boavista and Leixoes.

He was promoted to a senior scout at the Premier League club in September 2019 and has been performing that role since then.

His side have just won the FA Cup, but now the Portuguese is looking for a different challenge and Italy is being seen as his next destination.

Mourinho is taking over at Roma in the summer and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Fontes is close to joining him.

Fontes is in advanced talks with Roma and it is claimed that he is poised to make the move to the Italian capital.

He will take the role of chief scout at the Serie A club.

Roma are looking to rebuild under Mourinho and the club will be keen for Fontes to bring his eye for a player to Italy to help in the process.