Sheffield Wednesday talent Osaze Urhoghide is open to remaining at Hillsborough beyond the upcoming transfer window despite interest from the likes of Premier League outfits Leeds United and Crystal Palace, according to the Star.

Having slipped down to League One this season, one of the most pressing issues on the Owls hierarchy’s agenda is sorting out the contracts of a clutch of their players, who all could be free agents in the summer.

Urhoghide, who has caught the eye of domestic and foreign clubs with his performances on the pitch this season, is among the players with an expiring contract at Hillsborough.

It is claimed that Urhoghide has piqued the interest of top flight outfits Leeds and Crystal Palace, while he also has admirers in Belgian giants Club Brugge and Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon.

However, despite interest from elsewhere, the 20-year-old is not against the idea of staying at Sheffield Wednesday beyond his current stint.

Urhoghide will mull over the options he has and the take an educated decision on whether to stay in Yorkshire or leave in the upcoming transfer window .

The defender shares a really good relationship with boss Darren Moore and could opt to continue the partnership as the Owls gear up for a promotion charge next term.

It remains be seen where Urhoghide will play his football from next season onwards with his immediate future at Hillsborough under the scanner.