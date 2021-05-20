Tottenham Hotspur have whittled down their managerial shortlist to four names with Erik ten Hag, Ralf Rangnick, Roberto Martinez and Graham Potter in the running for the role, according to The Athletic.

Spurs’ hopes of playing in Europe suffered a fresh blow on Wednesday when they lost to Aston Villa at home.

The north London club have been without a manager since they decided to sack Jose Mourinho last month, just a few days short of the EFL Cup final.

Tottenham have been looking at candidates across Europe and Daniel Levy has said that the new manager should be committed to playing attacking football.

And it has been claimed that the race is now down to four names in Ten Hag, Rangnick, Martinez and Potter.

Tottenham are keen to hold talks with the candidates soon and make a decision on the new manager in the coming weeks.

Ten Hag recently signed a new contract with Ajax and is expected to stay at a club who are in the Champions League next season.

Martinez will be busy with the Belgium team in the European Championship though could be keen on returning to club football.

Rangnick is highly-regard due to the work he carried out at RB Leipzig and likes his teams to play attacking football.

Spurs have also taken a keen interest in Potter, who has again successfully managed to keep Brighton in the Premier League.

The north London club also spoke to Hansi Flick but he has decided to take up the Germany job after the European Championship.