West Ham and Fulham are leading the race for the signature of Blackburn Rovers centre-forward Adam Armstrong, who is also a target for Brighton and Everton, according to the Sun.

Armstrong is emerging as a sought after forward in English football after scoring 28 goals in the Championship in the just-concluded season for a Blackburn side that finished 15th in the second tier in English football.

The forward is now wanted by several clubs ahead of the summer transfer window, with sides in the Premier League and the Championship chasing.

Just relegated Fulham are considering taking him to Craven Cottage as they look to build a squad that will get them promoted back to the Premier League next season.

The Cottagers are expected to lose several players this summer and Armstrong is a top target, but they are facing competition from West Ham.

The Hammers are in the market for a forward this summer and Armstrong is a player they like.

West Ham are considering a number of strikers ahead of the window but David Moyes has never shied away from signing players from the Championship.

Michail Antonio is one of those success stories and they also recently signed Craig Dawson and Said Benrahma from the second tier of English football.

However, there is more Premier League interest in Armstrong as Everton and Brighton are also considering making a move for him.

And the Blackburn man could be spoiled for choice when the window opens.