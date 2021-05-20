Former Southampton captain Dean Hammond has admitted that West Ham have had a fantastic season, but is confident that the Saints have the chance to end their season with a win over the Irons.

The Hampshire-based club will lock horns with David Moyes’ West Ham at the London Stadium in their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday.

West Ham will go into the game looking to secure Europa League qualification, while Southampton will be hoping to end the season on a high, having struggled for the large parts of the campaign.

Looking ahead to the match, former Southampton skipper Hammond stressed the need for the Saints to focus on ending the season strongly and putting on a solid performance at West Ham.

Hammond admitted that the Irons have had a fantastic campaign, with European football within their grasp, but feels Southampton have the opportunity to take the game to the London outfit and beat them.

“I think it is all about finishing the season strong now, it is the last game, put a good performance on for the last game and finish the season in the manner we are at the moment“, Hammond said on Southampton’s The Final Whistle podcast.

“The last two results have been excellent along with two very good performances, it is a performance today [Tuesday; ed.] that was very, very positive for an hour, take that into the West Ham game and try and go and win the game.

“West Ham are a decent team, still fighting for Europe, they have had a fantastic season, they really, really have, but it is an opportunity for Southampton to go there and win and just put their game on West Ham.

“Press them, play with that high energy, play with that forward-thinking, play with that purpose and see where it takes you.“

A win against Southampton on Sunday would see West Ham qualify for the Europa League group stage next season.