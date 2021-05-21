Bayern Munich have held positive talks with the representatives of Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum over a summer switch to Bavaria for the Dutchman.

Wijnaldum is out of contract this summer and there is so far no sign that he will sign a new contract at Liverpool despite being offered a deal.

He is expected to move on from Merseyside on a free transfer and the speculation of Barcelona snapping him up has been simmering for several months.

But no deal is still in place and his representatives are now holding talks with several other clubs for their client.

And according to German broadcaster Sport1, Bayern Munich have been in touch with his entourage over signing Wijnaldum this summer.

His agent openly courted the German champions a few weeks ago and the Bavarians have reciprocated.

The talks between the two sides have been positive and there is a real chance Bayern Munich will sign the Dutchman on a free transfer.

Wijnaldum is happy with the interest from the Bavarians and is open to joining in the summer transfer window.

More negotiations are expected to take place in the coming weeks as Wijnaldum considers his move away from Merseyside.