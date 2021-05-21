Gareth Bale is plotting to return to Real Madrid this summer and is considering retiring from football once his contract with the Spanish giants expires at the end of next season.

The 31-year-old rejoined Tottenham on loan last summer but his time at the north London club has not gone according to plan.

While he has looked better under interim boss Ryan Mason, Bale is likely to return to Real Madrid at the end of the campaign.

Tottenham have not shown any interest in extending his stay and the player himself is focused on the European Championship campaign with Wales in the summer.

Real Madrid are desperate to let him go, but according to Spanish daily AS, the Welshman plans to return to Spanish capital ahead of next season.

He has a year left on his contract with Real Madrid and he wants to spend next season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Welshman is then ready to consider walking away from football by announcing his retirement.

Real Madrid are working hard to find a solution as they do not want to bear his massive salary for one more year especially as the club are struggling financially at the moment.

But it seems Bale’s mind has been made up and he is keen to spend one more season at the Bernabeu.