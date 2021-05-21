Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Dimitar Berbatov feels that Harry Kane must look at what his priorities are before he pushes to leave Spurs, with the Bulgarian admitting he found himself in a similar position.

Kane has been strongly linked with wanting to leave Tottenham this summer after he admitted he wants to play in the Champions League and compete for the biggest trophies in the game.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been linked with the striker, who has been at Spurs for more than a decade.

Berbatov, who left Tottenham to join the Red Devils and won two Premier League titles with them, revealed that he did not regret his decision to leave Spurs and is happy with his success at Old Trafford.

He added that Kane has to set his priorities straight in terms of ambition and expressed his belief that any decision to leave Spurs will be harder for the English striker than it was for him.

“I was in his shoes and I did what I did, he is now in the same situation that I was and I understand everything he is going though”, Berbatov wrote in a column for betting.betfair.

“I don’t regret the decision I made, I followed my own path in football and coming from a small country I always dreamed of reaching the highest I could, I did that with United and I won things and was the league’s top goalscorer.

“Harry Kane’s case is slightly different because he is at home in England, so he needs to know what his priorities are, at the end of the day football is about playing the game and getting pure joy from it, if he stays at Spurs he will get that.

“The situation was probably a bit easier in my case because it was a massive opportunity for me, and my ambition was big, but I still had to think long and hard about leaving Spurs.”

Despite being Tottenham’s second highest all-time goalscorer, Kane’s stay at Spurs has not resulted in any trophy success for the club.