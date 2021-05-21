Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted that striker Timo Werner’s goalscoring numbers would have been pumped up this season if he had taken more penalties and he would therefore have faced less criticism.

Werner signed for the Blues in the summer of 2020 and in his debut season for the club has scored six goals in the Premier League in 34 appearances so far.

The striker’s goal tally this time out is a significant drop off from the previous campaign when he scored 28 times for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga and the current campaign is the first time Werner has failed to cross the ten-goal mark in the league since the 2015/16 season.

Tuchel stated that he thinks the 25-year-old still has a lot of time to improve and expressed confidence that he will adapt more fully to the conditions in English football next season.

The Blues boss added that he feels if Werner had been on penalty duty his numbers would have reflected a different story and the fans would have been happy with his contributions this season.

“He’s still young and can still improve”, Tuchel said in a press conference.

“This is what we demand every week.

“When he has some time to rest, some time on holiday for mental rest, I’m sure he can take the next steps next year.

“He will know the environment, what he is up against, how to adapt.

“We try to push him now because we need that.

“Many goalscorers in Europe take penalties for their team and it’s usual that their high numbers have penalties.

“If we had penalties in his number everyone might be happy with his numbers.”

While Werner has not had the opportunity to score from a penalty in the league this season, he does have three goals from the spot in the Champions League.

The majority of Chelsea’s penalties in the Premier League this season have been taken by Jorginho.