Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has stressed his club already have clear plans on how to approach the summer transfer window and revealed a winger who is creative and has an eye for goal is on top of his transfer wish list.

The Toffees are likely to fall short in their efforts to seal European football for next season owing to a terrible run of form at home in the Premier League.

However, Everton’s hierarchy are determined to lead the club to the next level and are already preparing for the rapidly approaching summer transfer window, with boss Ancelotti looking to bolster his squad for next season.

And the Italian has revealed the recruitment department at Everton are already clear on what they need to do in the transfer market to add to their squad and improve their fortunes next season

Asked how active is he expecting Everton to be in the transfer market, Ancelotti told a press conference: “The plan is quite clear, we have time to talk in the next few weeks on how to improve the squad.

“The plan is clear.

“Also, the profile of the player that we need is clear for everyone and so we have to work on it.”

Ancelotti explained that a winger who can finish off chances and create them while being able to support the defence is his priority target in the summer window.

“The profile is to find a winger, who score goals and is able to defend, is able to sacrifice, is able to put [in] crosses.

“It is not easy to find this kind of a player but there are a lot of players [with that profile].

“If you look at the market and the players around the world, there are a lot of good players around the world. “

Everton are still within a chance to finish the season inside the top six with their last game of the season coming on Sunday against league champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.