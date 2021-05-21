A host of key Newcastle United players, including Allan Saint-Maximin, would be more willing to stay at the club if Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock is re-signed this summer, according to The Athletic.

Willock has been sensational towards the end of the season and his goals have played a major role in helping Newcastle to steer themselves away from the relegation dogfight.

He is on loan at Newcastle from Arsenal and the Magpies are keen to sign him up on either on another loan deal or in a permanent move this summer.

Willock’s stock has risen over the last few months and Arsenal have been clear that they want him at the Emirates Stadium next season.

As such, signing Willock again could be a tough ask for Newcastle, but it has been claimed doing the deal would make key players feel better about remaining, with Saint-Maximin included.

Saint-Maximin has been pivotal for Newcastle and has developed good chemistry with the Arsenal loanee.

His future at Newcastle is under the scanner due to interest from other clubs and the club are desperate to keep him.

It is unclear if Newcastle will be able to change Arsenal’s stance on Willock and for how long into the transfer window they might hold on for the midfielder.