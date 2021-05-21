Barry Douglas has insisted that a key factor in Leeds United’s success this season in the Premier League has been down to the humbleness and selflessness of the squad.

The Whites made a long-awaited return to the top flight by winning the Championship last season under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa.

In their first season back in the Premier League, Leeds have confirmed s top half finish with a game left to play and they could realistically climb up to finish eighth in the table depending on what happens on the last matchday.

Douglas, who has spent the season on loan at Blackburn Rovers, stated that he thinks the success Leeds have enjoyed this season can be attributed to the players remaining ego-free and doing what it takes to help their team out.

The left-back, who spent the season out on loan at Blackburn Rovers, added that he thinks the Whites players deserve the success for all their hard work throughout the season, while tipping his hat to striker Patrick Bamford.

“Pat’s scored all those goals, it’s brilliant. It’s amazing to see”, Douglas told talkSPORT.

“And I think what makes it so special is that it’s such a humble group.

“It’s just guys enjoying and embracing that opportunity.

“You see it in the way they play.

“There’s no egos there, it’s just sheer hard work and determination and enjoyment and celebrating the victories so all credit to the guys because they deserve it.”

Douglas’ contract at Leeds expires this summer and he is expected to leave Elland Road following a three-year stint.