Leicester City are amongst the clubs who are interested in signing Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga during the summer transfer window.

The former Chelsea winger has padded up his reputation in Italy since joining Sassuolo in the summer of 2018.

But he has a year left on his contract with the Italian club and Boga is believed to be considering leaving the club in the coming transfer window.

The winger is looking to moving on and ahead of the summer, several clubs are interested in the 24-year-old.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Leicester are one of the clubs who are showing interest in snaring Boga away from Sassuolo.

Napoli and Atalanta are also keen on him and Boga has also attracted interest from Marseille, Lyon and Villarreal ahead of the summer.

The winger’s entourage are expecting to start holding talks with his suitors from next week and try to work out a future for their client.

The competition for his signature is expected to be fierce but it has been claimed Leicester could be in pole position to sign him.

The Foxes have the financial muscle to blow the other contenders out of the race to land Boga this summer.