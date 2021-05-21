Former Leeds United star Andy Couzens has paid tribute to Gaetano Berardi and Pablo Hernandez ahead of their last game for the club on Sunday.

Leeds confirmed on Friday morning that veteran duo Berardi and Hernandez will leave the club at the end of the season.

The Whites decided to keep Berardi for one more season last summer despite a severe knee injury and he recently returned to the squad before making his Premier League debut against Southampton last weekend.

Hernandez has been a bit-part player this season after playing a stellar role last year to get Leeds promoted to the Premier League.

But the veteran duo will leave the club and are expected to feature when the Whites take on West Brom at Elland Road on Sunday.

Couzens insisted that the duo will remain a massive part of the memories at Leeds and is certain that the limited number of fans at Elland Road will give them a proper send-off on the final day of the season.

He took to Twitter and wrote: “All good things have to come to an end!!

“Two players that have given everything to this great club and will be forever in the club’s hearts.

“Let’s see them both play for the last time on Sunday and with only 8.5 thousand fans in the stadium they will still get the best send-off.”

Marcelo Bielsa has also paid tribute to Berardi and Hernandez and the role they played in getting Leeds back to the Premier League.