Liverpool are interested in loaning out Canadian winger Liam Miller to a Championship club after a spell at League One side Charlton Athletic, according to The Athletic.

The 21-year-old winger spent the second half of the season on loan at Charlton and scored three goals in 27 appearances for the Addicks.

He impressed in a Charlton side that narrowly missed out on the League One playoff spots and Liverpool were pleased with his performances.

The Reds are keen to further aid his development next season and are keen on sending him out on loan again.

And it has been claimed that the Merseyside giants want to see him at a Championship club in the next campaign, as they look for him to step up a level.

They want to watch Miller spend a full season at a Championship club playing regular first-team football to further his development.

The Reds were impressed with what they saw of him in League One and want to see him take the next step in his career.

Liverpool have already fielded several enquiries from clubs who watched Miller in action at Charlton this season.