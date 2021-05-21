Manchester United are one of the two clubs who have made a direct enquiry with Tottenham Hotspur for Harry Kane and the response from the north London club has not extinguished their hopes of potentially landing the striker, according to The Athletic.

Tottenham are coming under pressure to sell Kane despite their public stance that they are in no mood to let their talismanic forward leave the club this summer.

The England captain heaped more pressure on the club when he recently claimed that he is hopeful to have reasonable discussions with Daniel Levy over his future.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have been in contact with his representatives over a potential move for the striker.

And it has been claimed that Manchester United are one of the two clubs who have got in touch with Tottenham directly to probe the possibility of signing Kane.

The response from Spurs did not extinguish their ambition to sign the forward this summer.

Manchester United have been monitoring Kane since January with the club confident that he wants to move on from Spurs.

The Premier League giants believe that a package of £120m, including add-ons, would facilitate a move this summer.

Manchester United do not want to spend that level of money on one player and are exploring offering players to Tottenham to bring the price down.

Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial are players Tottenham could be interested in signing this summer as part of a package that could see Kane move to Old Trafford.