Manchester United believe Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is angling towards signing a new contract at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, according to The Athletic.

Varane is out of contract at the end of next season and has been heavily linked with a move away from Real Madrid this summer.

He is mooted to be on his way to the Premier League with Manchester United interested in the Frenchman they initially wanted at the start of the last decade.

The 28-year-old is believed to be their top centre-back target and the club are said to be preparing an offer for him ahead of the transfer window.

But it has been claimed that Manchester United themselves are not sure Varane wants to leave and believe he could sign a new contract with Real Madrid.

The noises coming out of Madrid suggest that he will be leaving the Spanish giants this summer.

Real Madrid do not want to offer him the level of wage he wants and they reportedly believe that he already has a big contract offer on his table from one of his suitors.

But for the moment, Manchester United believe Varane is minded towards signing a new deal.