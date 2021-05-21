Manchester United are following Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation in Turin with the forward potentially ready to leave Juventus this summer, according to The Athletic.

A potential return to Old Trafford for Ronaldo has been floated for several years and the speculation has resurfaced ahead of the summer transfer window.

With Juventus lying outside the top four ahead of the last day of the season, Ronaldo is almost guaranteed to leave if they do not qualify for Champions League football next season.

He is also expected to consider his options even if Juventus manage to claw their way back into the top four this season.

And it has been claimed that Manchester United are keeping a close eye on their former player’s situation in Turin.

Manchester United are in the market for a forward and Ronaldo is one of the players they could explore if he becomes available.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still in touch with his former Manchester United team-mate and would be open to signing him if the financials of the deal makes sense to the Old Trafford outfit.

Ronaldo would become the club’s best-paid player given his salary demands if he rejoins Manchester United this summer.

With only a year left on his contract, he is likely to be available for a reduced transfer fee in the coming months.

Despite being 36, Ronaldo has remained potent in front of goal and is likely to win the Serie A Golden Boot this season with 29 goals in 33 appearances.