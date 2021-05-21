Liverpool and Leeds United linked Rodrigo de Paul has admitted he is aware of interest from clubs from the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A, but stressed his agent is aware of what his desires are about his future.

A clutch of European heavyweights are interested in landing the Udinese star’s services this summer, with Serie A giants AC Milan, Napoli, Atalanta and Juventus on his tail, while Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid are also keen on snapping him up.

Premier League giants Liverpool are claimed to have contacted De Paul’s’ agent Mino Raiola while Leeds, who were priced out of a deal for him last summer, are said to have rekindled their interest in him ahead of the rapidly approaching transfer window.

De Paul has revealed he is aware of the growing interest in him from multiple clubs, but stressed his complete focus lies on Udinese’s upcoming Serie A clash against Inter on Sunday and not on the uncertainty surrounding his future.

The Argentine insists his agent knows what want he wants to do with his career and added that he has kept his eyes on the Premier League and La Liga.

“I look at them all [the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A]”, De Paul told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.

“But I just haven’t thought about it, my agent knows how I feel, what my wishes are.

“I know there are teams interested, but I have Sunday in mind”.

It remains to be seen where De Paul decides to ply his trade should he decide to part ways with Udinese this summer, with him not short of suitors at the moment.