Carlo Ancelotti has admitted the Europa Conference League might not be the most exciting of competitions, but stressed qualifying for it could still be good for the club’s future.

With only one game remaining in the season, the Toffees are currently eighth in the Premier League standings, outside any European spots.

If they manage to get the full three points in their last game of the season against Manchester City on Sunday and get favourable results from immediate European spot rivals, they can still climb up the standings, with a seventh-place finish bagging them a spot in the Europa Conference League.

Everton boss Ancelotti has admitted the new continental competition is not the most exciting of tournaments, but stressed qualifying for it could be beneficial for the club.

The Italian explained that exposure at European level, even if it is in the Europa Conference League, could aid in the Toffees’ growth.

Asked whether he feels qualifying for the Europa Conference League is worth it, Ancelotti told a press conference: “It is a different competition, it is a new competition.

“I think there were three competitions in Europe and then they changed and now another competition is back.

“It is not the most the exciting competition in Europe, we know.

“But participating [in it] could be good for us, for our future and the future of this club.”

Although level on points with Tottenham, Everton are behind seventh placed Spurs on goal difference, and would need them to drop points to further climb the standings.