Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to wait a bit longer before completely ruling Harry Maguire out of the Europa League final, but has conceded that the club captain is unlikely to be fit for the Villarreal clash.

Maguire suffered an ankle ligament injury in Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Aston Villa and has missed the last three league games.

He will be out of the Wolves game on Sunday as well, but Manchester United have been hopeful that he will be fit to feature in the Europa League final on Wednesday night.

Hopes were high that he could make it after he was spotted without a leg cast for the premiere of Sir Alex Ferguson’s documentary on Thursday night, but Solskjaer admitted that the defender is not expected to feature in the final.

The Manchester United manager stressed that he wants to wait until Tuesday to take a final call on the club’s captain’s fitness but stressed that he will be a big presence on the sidelines even if he does not play against Villarreal.

Solskjaer said in a press conference: “He’s walking but it’s a long way from walking to running so, to be honest, I don’t think we’ll see him in Gdansk, no.

“I’ve going to give him until Tuesday night and the last training session, to see if he can be out there.

“Steadily he is improving but we’re going to give him time to heal.

“He is a leader and before the fans came in, you all heard him from the stands, he’s organising from the stands, which has been easy.

“He’ll come to Gdansk, he’ll be in the dressing room and he’ll make sure everyone is ready for the final.”

Maguire has made 52 appearances for Manchester United this season and is pushing hard to make the 53rd in the final on Wednesday night.