Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has insisted his side will not be pulling any punches when they take on Chelsea in their last game of the Premier League season, in a match in which the Blues’ top four ambitions hang in the balance.

Chelsea are currently third in the league table, one point above both Liverpool and Leicester City, and would secure Champions League football with a win against Aston Villa.

Since Thomas Tuchel’s appointment as manager in late January, the Blues have not lost a single away game in the league and going into the match at the weekend have won their last three.

Smith complemented Tuchel on the immense success he has so far achieved in his short spell at Stamford Bridge, stating that he has met the expectations surrounding him.

The Aston Villa boss added that they will do everything in their capacity to get a win at the weekend and ruin Chelsea’s impeccable away record under Tuchel.

“He’s [Tuchel] had a great start”, said Smith in a press conference ahead of the game at the weekend.

“They qualified for the FA Cup final, Champions League final and now they’re trying to qualify for the Champions League via the top four.

“He’s come in and done exactly what he’s been asked to do so far.

“Now it’s our job to put an end to their away record.

“We’ll be going hell for leather to try and do that.”

Aston Villa go into the last game of the season with nothing to play for but pride as they are already confirmed to finish eleventh in the table regardless of the result.

If Chelsea fail to finish in the top four, they will have to win the Champions League final later this month to return to the competition next season.