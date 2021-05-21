Alex Rae has taken to social media to post a picture of himself with Rangers legends Ally McCoist and Kris Boyd, with the trio appearing to still be buzzing following the Gers’ title victory.

The Gers ended a decade of hurt by lifting the top flight title this season, steamrolling their rivals Celtic on their way to a 55th crown, while breaching the 100-point barrier and maintaining an undefeated the record.

Rangers knocked arch rivals Celtic off their perch this season, with the added bonus of ending the Hoops’ hopes a tenth top flight title on the trot, all the while beating them four times out of five games across all competitions.

Great to see the boys today can’t stop smiling wits that all about.

😄😄😄 pic.twitter.com/b23IbNH7fh — Alex Rae (@alexrae1969) May 20, 2021

Former Rangers star Rae shared a post of him with McCoist and Boyd, with the trio not able to stop smiling.

“Great to see the boys today”, Rae wrote on Twitter.

“Can’t stop smiling wits that all about.”

Rangers have already turned their attention towards next season with an opportunity to play in the Champions League proper up for grabs as they gear up for the qualifiers.

With the signing of Fashion Sakala, Steven Gerrard has already added more options to his attacking arsenal and Rangers will be determined to keep giving their fans more reasons to smile next term.