PSV Eindhoven technical director John de Jong has ruled out selling Leeds United and Leicester City linked teenager Noni Madueke this summer.

Previously having been on the books at Tottenham Hotspur, Madueke joined the PSV academy in 2018 and has progressed to cement his place in the first-team squad.

The England Under-21 international has scored seven goals and registered six assists in 27 Eredivisie appearances this season and now being tracked by clubs in England and Germany.

Leeds and Leicester are interested in taking him back to England this summer and Borussia Dortmund are believed to be tracking him as the potential long-term replacement for Jadon Sancho.

De Jong believes there is a lot more to come from attacking midfielder Madueke after he surpassed expectations this season.

And he insisted that PSV will not be entertaining the thought of selling him this summer.

“He is a fantastic boy with a lot of potential, who has already had a lot of return for his age”, De Jong told Dutch daily De Telegraaf.

“And we want to see him shine here next season.

“Is there noise around him? I am here to remove it.”

A regular in the England youth set-up, Madueke may want to return to his homeland at some point in his career.