Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has revealed that he does want to see the Gunners playing in the inaugural Europa Conference League next season and that he would rather see them miss out on Europe to build a stronger foundation for the next campaign.

Arsenal are currently ninth in the Premier League table, one point behind seventh placed Tottenham Hotspur, heading into the final matchday of the season.

To qualify for the Europa Conference League the Gunners need to finish seventh in the league table, which can only happen if they are able to win their final match of the league season and their rivals Spurs and eighth placed Everton drop points.

Parlour would however, see Arsenal not qualify for the Europa Conference League as he thinks a season without European football would help the Gunners sort out their priorities and have a better go at it in the next campaign.

“You don’t want to be seventh, you don’t want to be playing in that, I’d rather Arsenal not play in that if I am being honest”, Parlour told talkSPORT.

“Not in that Conference no.

“It might do them a favour not to be in Europe for one season, really take stock of it during the pre-season say look, we need to really have a go next year.”

If Arsenal do not manage to qualify for the Europa Conference League, next season will be the first time the Gunners are not part of any European competition since the 1995/96 campaign.