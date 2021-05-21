Everton defender Ben Godfrey has revealed it is always exciting for him when there is something on the line in the final game of the season and feels that the Toffees can go toe-to-toe with champions Manchester City.

The Toffees are currently eighth in the Premier League table, three points behind sixth placed West Ham United and equal on points with seventh placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Qualifying for the Europa League is not impossible but seems unlikely as not only are West Ham ahead in terms of points but also have a superior goal difference; however qualifying for the inaugural Europa Conference League is a realistic ambition.

Godfrey insisted that it is more enjoyable for him when his club have something to play for in the final matches of the season instead of playing in dead rubbers.

Ahead of the final game of the season against Manchester City, Godfrey expressed confidence in the Toffees squad, stating they are capable of beating anyone on a good day.

Speaking to evertontv, Godfrey said: “My experiences from my young years in football have benefited me so much, I’ve been fortunate to always have something to play for [in seasons’ closing weeks].

“It is so much more enjoyable when you are going into games and there is something on the line.

“We have missed opportunities at times but still have a chance.

“On our day, we can beat anyone.

“Manchester City are world-class… we will have a game plan and have to execute it to the best of our ability to give ourselves the best chance to take three points.”

Since signing for Everton in October of last year, Godfrey has become a vital part of the Toffees’ defence this season, making 30 appearances for his team in the Premier League so far.

He will be hoping to help his team qualify for European football, which if they do would mean Godfrey’s first appearance on the European stage.