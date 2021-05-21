Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has pointed towards the steady improvement his side have shown this season but insisted that the ambition is to still win the Premier League moving forward.

The Red Devils are confirmed to finish as runners-up to Manchester City in the Premier League, only the second time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired at the end of the 2012/13 season.

Manchester City have been runaway champions this season but Manchester United have gathered more points than last year despite being some way away from Pep Guardiola’s side.

Solskjaer conceded that Manchester United are still not where they want to be as winning the league title still remains the burning ambition.

But he pointed towards the betters points total despite a poor start to the season and their away form, which he feels is a sign that his team have been steadily improving.

Solskjaer said in a press conference when asked to assess the Premier League season for his side: “We’re not where we aimed to be. But we’ve got ambitions to move up one place.

“But there’s been steady improvement. Third last season, second this season, some more points.

“We’ve done really well away from home.

“We know we had a difficult start to the season, losing three of the first six games and loads of them were home games, which put pressure on the team.

“The players have been very, very good.”

Manchester United will have a terrific opportunity to end the season with a trophy when they take on Villarreal in the Europa League final at the Stadion Energa Gdansk on Wednesday night.