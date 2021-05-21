Former Leeds United left-back Ben Parker has insisted that Pablo Hernandez and Gaetano Berardi, both of whom are set to exit Elland Road in the summer, will leave a lasting legacy at the club through their contributions on the field.

Hernandez joined Leeds in the summer of 2016 and he was rewarded with his efforts for the club with the Leeds United Player of the Year award for the 2017/18, 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons.

Berardi joined the Whites in the summer of 2014 and having appeared over 150 times for the club before the current season, sat out most of the campaign this time out due to an injury.

Parker revealed that he is sad over the news of the duo leaving Elland Road in the summer but added that the pair leave behind lasting memories of their time playing for the Whites.

He further wished the players success in their future endeavours and called them club legends.

“Sad news but they leave behind a legacy and memories that will always be cherished”, tweeted Parker.

“Legends both on and off the pitch, wish them nothing but success in the future.”

Hernandez has one year left on his Leeds United contract but has still decided to bring the curtains down on his Elland Road journey.

Berardi signed a one-year extension to his contract last summer and will leave the club upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the season.