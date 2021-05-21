Tottenham Hotspur links were not a factor in Nuno Espirito Santo’s decision to leave Wolves at the end of the season, according to the BBC.

The 47-year-old confirmed on Friday that he will be leaving Wolves following the final game of the Premier League campaign on Sunday after four years in charge of the club.

The Portuguese oversaw their promotion from the Championship to become a stable club in the Premier League.

He still had two years left on his Wolves contract but the club and Nuno came to a decision to part ways at the end of the season through mutual consent.

Betting odds on Nuno becoming the next Tottenham manager were slashed immediately after the announcement.

But it has been claimed that the decision to leave Wolves was not based on interest from any other club.

Nuno felt that he has arrived at the end of a cycle at Wolves and believes both the club and him need a fresh direction.

His name was not one of the four candidates Tottenham reportedly finalised for their managerial role, but the north London side could now add him.

Nuno’s experience of turning Wolves from a Championship side to a solid Premier League outfit in four years has won him many admirers.