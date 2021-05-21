Sir Alex Ferguson believes Manchester United have the kind of players a team need to win the Europa League final next Wednesday night.

Manchester United are confirmed to finish second in the league ahead of their last Premier League game of the season on Sunday at Wolves.

The focus at Old Trafford is now on the Europa League final, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expected to rest his best players in the last league game of the season to have them in their best condition for their trip to Gdansk to take on Villarreal.

Ferguson is looking forward to watching Manchester United compete in a European final again and admitted that not many players in the current squad have the know-how of playing in a final.

But he stressed that Manchester United have the winners in players such as Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes who are priceless in such games.

The legendary former Manchester United manager said told Stretford Paddock: “Yes, I am [looking forward to the Europa League final].

“A lot of the players in the team haven’t played in finals, but they have been playing well and they have got match-winners in the team.

“[Mason] Greenwood, Cavani, and Fernandes – they have got players who can win the game and in a cup final if you have got those kinds of winners you have got a chance.”

Manchester United recently completed the 30th anniversary of their first European trophy under Ferguson when they won the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1991.

22 years to the day of the Europa League final they also won the Champions League under the Scotsman in 1999.