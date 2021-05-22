Arsenal and Aston Villa are making fresh enquiries regarding Norwich City star Emiliano Buendia, according to Sky Sports (13:36), as they gear up for the summer transfer window.

Buendia, 24, joined Norwich in the summer of 2018 and already has Premier League experience, having been part of the Canaries team that were relegated in the previous season.

This season the midfielder made 39 appearances for a Norwich side that were able to win the Championship to return to the Premier League.

In those appearances Buendia scored 15 times for the Canaries, being the team’s second-highest golascorer for the campaign behind striker Teemu Pukki.

His efforts in helping the Canaries win promotion saw him being awarded the EFL Championship Player of the Season as well the Norwich City Player of the Season.

Arsenal were been linked with the midfielder in the January transfer window and with Martin Odegaard’s future at the club uncertain the Gunners could be looking to explore their options.

Other than Arsenal, Aston Villa are also stepping up on their interest in Buendia as they look to strengthen their midfield for next season.

Norwich may be reluctant to part with Buendia ahead of a season back in the Premier League meaning his suitors may have to dig deep to sign him.