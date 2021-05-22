[social_warfare buttons="Facebook,Twitter,Whatsapp,Total"]

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley has warned the Blues that they cannot afford to take the game against Aston Villa on the last matchday of the season lightly as he feels both their top four rivals will win their respective games.

Chelsea are currently third in the Premier League table, one point above both Liverpool and Leicester City, going into the final matchday of the season.

A win would guarantee a top four place for Chelsea, however on the other hand, a loss or a draw would mean the Blues’ Champions League fate would no longer be in their own hands.

Burley is sure that Leicester and Liverpool will win their games because of the poor form of their opponents, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace respectively, which would mean Chelsea will need to win against Aston Villa to finish in the top four.

He therefore insisted that the Blues should not tinker with their squad in anticipation of the Champions League final towards the end of the month and instead focus their energies on the last matchday.

“I think this could bring Chelsea into the equation because Tottenham are pants right, they’re just not that good and you could say it’s all ifs and buts, I wouldn’t be surprised if Leicester beat them”, Burley said on ESPN FC.

“I certainly think Liverpool will beat Crystal Palace and then Aston Villa are a dangerous side, particularly with young Ollie Watkins up there who’s on the scoresheet again, he’s powerful, he’ll get in behind.

“So if I am Chelsea I am very much thinking I am back in the mix here big time and cannot switch off, cannot be thinking about leaving players out for a Champions League final.”

If Chelsea fail to finish in the top four of the league table, winning the Champions League final against Manchester City will be their only pathway to qualify for Europe’s top competition next season.