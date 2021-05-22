[social_warfare buttons="Facebook,Twitter,Whatsapp,Total"]

Former Leeds United star Tony Dorigo has admitted that he loves the unconditional commitment Gaetano Berardi brought on the pitch whenever he played for the Whites.

Leeds have confirmed that two of their veteran stars, Berardi and Pablo Hernandez, will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Berardi recently recovered from a serious knee injury and he made his Premier League debut for Leeds in their 2-0 win at Southampton last weekend.

The defender has been a cult figure amongst the Leeds fans and Dorigo feels that sometimes he was a bit too hard when he went for his tackles.

But the former White conceded that the level of commitment and selflessness Berardi brought whenever he played for Leeds was brilliant and he is the kind of character any successful side need.

Dorigo said on LUTV: “Sometimes when I first watched him play I was telling him to calm down a bit because some of those challenges, I loved them, were a little bit too meaty.

“I think he has got better and better at that but this commitment is full, it is unconditional and he just wants to get out there and play his best.

“You can sense that and you can see that.

“He is very good around the squad as well clearly and those characters, you need them in your football club and Berardi has been one of those.

“Everyone speaks highly of him.”

The Swiss star joined Leeds from Sampdoria in 2014 and will hope to make his last and 157th appearance for the Yorkshire giants on Sunday.

It remains to be seen where Berardi will continue his career after he departs Leeds.