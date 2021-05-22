[social_warfare buttons="Facebook,Twitter,Whatsapp,Total"]

Celtic legend Davie Provan has insisted that the Bhoys fans will not be impressed by just narrowing the gap to Rangers next season.

Rangers dashed Celtic’s hopes of winning a tenth league title in a row and dominated their way to the Scottish Premiership title.

They recorded a 25-point advantage over Celtic at the top of the table to seal the deal in style and also went through the entire campaign without suffering a single league loss.

Some have suggested that the next Celtic manager will need time to achieve success at Parkhead, but Provan believes that the job at Celtic Park cannot ever be considered a project.

He insisted that the Celtic fans will not just accept narrowing the gap with Rangers and will want to win the league next season.

Provan said on The Go Radio Football Show: “I don’t think for one moment that the Celtic supporters will settle for narrowing the gap next season.

“They will want to win the league and that’s the nature of the beast in Glasgow.

“It will be very, very difficult, but I don’t think the Celtic job is ever a project, it’s winning the next game and that’s what it is all about.

“I don’t think the supporters will be in the mood for [just] narrowing the gap.”

Celtic have still not confirmed who their new manager will be despite suggestions that Eddie Howe is all but sure to take over.