Alex McLeish has admitted that he thought Rangers starlet Nathan Patterson might need some time to find his footing coming into the first team, but stressed he looked at home from the very start.

Patterson, who made his senior bow for Rangers last season, earned more significant game time this term, deputising for Gers skipper James Tavernier in the right-back role.

The 19-year-old earned plaudits for his ability to read games and maturity on the pitch, and has been rewarded with his maiden call up into the Scotland squad for the upcoming European Championship.

Former Rangers boss McLeish has admitted he thought Patterson would need some time to get used to the high standards the Gers maintain under Steven Gerrard, but stressed he has looked comfortable from the very start.

McLeish explained Tavernier will continue to play a big role in Patterson’s development and backed him to become a phenomenal player for club and country.

“I thought at first that it might take him time to get going, coming into this Rangers team as a kid, but right away he was giving it the Alan Hutton stuff and even copying his captain into the bargain”, McLeish wrote in his Herald Scotland column.

“He might be keeping Patterson out of the side when he’s fit, but don’t underestimate as well how much of an influence that James Tavernier will be having on him.

“We [Scotland national team] haven’t had a big name from the big teams in the right back position for a long time.

“Probably since Hutton, in fact. That is meant as no slight on Stephen O’Donnell, who is in there just now, as he’s doing a fine job

“In the future though, you have to say that Patterson is going to be a phenomenal contender for that position.

“Maybe not in these championships, but certainly soon.”

Patterson made 14 outings across all competition for Rangers this season and will now have an opportunity to add international appearances to that tally.