Former Manchester City full-back Micah Richards has expressed his belief that his team-mate from his time at Aston Villa, Jack Grealish, would be a perfect fit in the Citizens’ current system under Pep Guardiola.

Richards and Grealish shared the same dressing room during the former full-back’s time at Aston Villa from 2015 to 2019, when the midfielder was just starting to make his mark in English football.

In the current season, Grealish has so far made 25 league appearances for his team, while scoring six goals, and has been a vital part of an Aston Villa squad that have enjoyed a comfortable campaign and will finish in mid-table.

Richards complemented Grealish on his form this season for Aston Villa and suggested that his former team-mate would be an outstanding addition to the Citizens’ squad due to his versatility on the pitch.

He went on to compare Grealish to Phil Foden, though with the caveat that Foden would not be able to have the same influence at Villa Park that Grealish has had.

“I’ve known Jack Grealish since I joined Aston Villa in 2015 and he stood out even then as a teenager, but at 25 he is a much better player now – and he would be perfect for City’s system”, Richards wrote in his BBC Sport column.

“You could put Jack in City’s front three on the left, right or as a false nine – or further back in midfield – anywhere, really, and he would be immense.

“He was absolutely brilliant for Villa this season before injuries sidelined him but I think he would go to the next level at City.

“If they signed him, their fans would soon be thinking ‘why didn’t we get him earlier?’ because he would give them something different, even with the top quality players they already have in those positions.

“Phil Foden, for example, is a very special talent but I don’t think even he could do quite what Jack has done at Villa in the past few months.”

Aston Villa could be tested by offers for Grealish in the rapidly approaching summer transfer window.